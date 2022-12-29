Lincoln, Philip Barbour pick up wins in first day of Christmas Mixer

RCB also hosts tournament featuring reigning single A champion.
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougars hosted Clay-Battelle, Philip Barbour and Preston in their 2022 Christmas Mixer event for boy’s basketball. Lincoln defeated Preston and Philip Barbour defeated Clay-Battelle. Highlights and scores can be seen above.

In the meantime, RCB hosted Cameron, East Hardy and Elkins in their girl’s basketball tournament. RCB and Cameron advanced to the championship round, defeating East Hardy and Elkins respectively.

