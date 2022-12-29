Man arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges

Logan County arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges
Logan County arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges(Logan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County faces child abuse and neglect charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Browns Run Road in Chapmanville.

Deputies say Brady John Fowler Jr. is charged with two counts of child abuse creating risk of death or serious injury, two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, three counts of strangulation, three counts of domestic battery, and three counts of domestic assault.

WSAZ’s Kim Rafferty will have more on this developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close
New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership
morgantown wv
Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round
Consumers urged to be cautious of deceptive weight loss options
City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees