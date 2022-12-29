Man arrested on child abuse/neglect and domestic assault charges

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Logan County faces child abuse and neglect charges after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday in the 1100 block of Browns Run Road in Chapmanville.

Deputies say Brady John Fowler Jr. is charged with two counts of child abuse creating risk of death or serious injury, two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, three counts of strangulation, three counts of domestic battery, and three counts of domestic assault.

