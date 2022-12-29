Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after deputies said he did not help a man who overdosed and later died in a Fairmont motel.

Authorities received a complaint of an unresponsive patient at a motel in Fairmont around 12:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, according to a criminal complaint. EMS arrived on scene and requested an immediate response from police.

When deputies arrived, they reported seeing a man “laying on the bed closest to the door who appeared to have been deceased for several days.” The medical examiner said he died from a drug overdose.

During a search warrant, deputies said drugs were found in the room, and motel management told authorities 44-year-old Lloyd Parker II, of Spelter, rented the room on Nov. 18.

The victim was last seen alive on motel video surveillance entering the room on Nov. 19 shortly after 11 p.m. with Parker and two other people, according to court documents.

One of the two other people who entered the room later told authorities in an interview that Parker and the victim were smoking heroin. She alleges that she left the room with Parker on Nov. 20 and never returned.

The victim reportedly never left the room until EMS was called on Nov. 23.

Parker has been charged with failure to render aid. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,512 bond.

