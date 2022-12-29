Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex.

A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes.

Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.

Classes are still expected to begin as normal next week once students return from their holiday breaks.

