Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.(Instagram|itsalyssaemm)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may have been busy this year but you probably weren’t as busy as Nick Cannon.

“The Masked Singer” host fathered his 12th child, his fifth in 2022 alone.

His newest daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born on Dec. 14.

Although Halo is Cannon’s fifth child this year, she’s the only one mothered by his wife, model Alyssa Scott. The other four children all have different moms.

Scott announced the birth of Halo on Instagram Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen
First at 4 Forum: Angel Mullen
Suncrest Dental Flood
Suncrest Dental flooded: looking for temporary location
Orangetheory Fitness preparing for gym opening
OrangeTheory Fitness preparing Bridgeport opening
Orangetheory Fitness preparing for gym opening
Orangetheory Fitness preparing for gym opening
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in