OrangeTheory Fitness preparing Bridgeport opening

By John Blashke
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For people looking to get in shape this new year, Bridgeport is offering a new place to workout.

OrangeTheory Fitness located at The Square in Bridgeport is planning to open its doors by mid January.

The gym is offering a free week of VIP training before the grand opening for those who sign up with early access.

The global franchise prepares a daily workout routine for all of its customers to participate in at their own level.

Owner Matthew Higgins says their workouts are great for people of all experience levels.

“They sign up for a one-hour class, show up, you don’t have to do any thinking; ‘what sort of equipment do I use?’ -- ‘am I going to do back and bis?’-- you really just show up and then you’re led through a full body workout by our certified coaches,” said Higgins.

Higgins says they use technology to show people things like how many calories they’re burning to help track development.

They can also compare their workouts to their friends at other OrangeTheory locations.

