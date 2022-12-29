Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says they have developed a person of interest in the case of missing Wood County woman, Gretchen Fleming. He said they feel this person has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen.

28-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3, 2022.

“The person was at the My Way Lounge the night Gretchen was there, into the morning hours, and have reason to believe Gretchen left with this person of interest, " says Chief Board.

WTAP asked if Chief Board could name the person of interest, he said he couldn’t at this time.

Chief Board says the identification of the P.O.I. was done through the cooperation of the owner and staff of the My Way Lounge, as well as people at the lounge that night and leads from the community. He says the community’s support in the efforts to find Gretchen have been overwhelming.

“It’s a testament to our community because within a day or two of this being reported… our detective bureau was flooded with tips, people wanting to help, and that’s paramount as we have talked about it, to our investigation.”

Since Gretchen was reported missing on December 12th, Board says the department has been working around the clock.

“The investigation has not slowed down. There are people dedicated specifically to this case. And as I said, the holidays didn’t slow that down. Christmas Eve, Christmas day… still working. So, it has not slowed down with time at all, if anything it’s gaining speed.”

So far, the department has issued and executed several search warrants.

WTAP asked if the person of interest was a part those search warrants. Chief board could not say at this time since it is an active investigation.

“I know it seems at time that we may not be forthcoming with information, but there’s a reason for that. We release what we can.”

Throughout the investigation the department has collected and sent items for analysis to the West Virginia State Lab to see if they have any evidentiary value, according to Chief Board.

Chief Board said the next steps are where the investigation leads

“It’s a day by day process, whatever evidence you have will lead you to your next steps.”

Chief Board said the investigation is not slowing down. And they’ll continue to look into any and all leads.

“This is not something we give up on. This is not something we lay down or put to the side, or go back to business as usual. It’s still at the forefront and we’re still working it hard.”

If you have any information regarding the case call detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072. And after hours, you can call 304-424-8444.

