Police investigating body found in Monongah(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening.

The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

