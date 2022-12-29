Police investigating body found in Monongah

MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening.

The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released.

This is a developing story.

