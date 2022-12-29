Police investigating body found in Monongah
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found in Monongah Wednesday evening.
The body was found around 7 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Church St. and Thomas St., officers said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Further information has not been released.
