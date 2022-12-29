Rain showers anticipated on New Year’s Eve

Temperatures will remain above average into the new year.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wait, is it December or March?! Temperatures in the 60s today made it feel extremely unseasonable. Those above-average temperatures will carry over into the new year, but rain showers are expected on our final day of 2022. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

