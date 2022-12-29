Suncrest Dental flooded: looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later.

Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded.

The office was closed for Christmas and only found out it was destroyed Wednesday.

Suncrest Dentals owner Tim Sines says he was devastated when he found out.

They’ve been in the building since 2018, but Sines says he doesnt want this loss to stop them from helping suncrests patients.

“There’s a lot of people in the state going through the same thing, we’ve got help, we’ve got good coverage, and we can rebuild this we just want to work -- right now we’re just trying to find a temporary home that we can provide for our patients so that their needs can be provided for, that’s our top priority,” said Sines.

Sines says they’ve been having trouble contacting clients since they lost their phones and computers, but they’re working hard to make sure they’re cared for.

