Two West Virginia travel plazas are scheduled to begin renovations in Feb.

Beckley Travel Plaza
Beckley Travel Plaza(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes are coming to three West Virginia travel plazas.

On February 1, both the Beckley Travel Plaza and the Bluestone Travel Plaza will close for renovations. The buildings, which were built in the early 90s, will be demolished and rebuilt as state-of-the-art facilities. This should take roughly two years to complete. Then, the Morton Travel Plaza near Charleston will go through the same process.

According to Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, the turnpikes see 36 billion transactions per year, with 75 percent of those transactions belonging to out-of-state travelers. He says these upgrades are all part of a capital improvement project to improve West Virginia for residents and its visitors.

“You know, we wanted to do something that’s really going to showcase the beauty of West Virginia and really showcase what all we have to offer,” Miller explained. “We wanted to build a world-class facility and something that would be very memorable for the traveler.”

Throughout the renovations, the fuel center, parking lot and bathrooms will be open at all sites.

The West Virginia Parkways Authority has set aside roughly $150 million for this project. It is expected to be completed by 2028.

