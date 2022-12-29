UPDATE: New information has been released on the case of the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming

WTAP News @ Noon - Gretchen Fleming Update: Person of interest in case
By Andrew Noll and Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming.

Authorities have developed a person of interest who they feel has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen Fleming.

This was done through the cooperation of owner and staff of the My Way Lounge and patrons that night and leads that have come in.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board was asked if he can identify the person of interest and he cannot.

They are still encouraging people who may have been at the lounge or people who may have information to please reach out and provide whatever they think will be helpful.

They are continuing to look into leads and investigate the case.

We will have more with Chief Board later during our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

For previous coverage of her story and vigils you can click on the links provided.

Vigil: “This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman (wtap.com)

Search warrants: Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman (wtap.com)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Official portrait of the 2022 Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia. April 13, 2022.
Walker to serve as chief justice for West Virginia Supreme Court
Visitors walking in Lower Town Harpers Ferry
Harpers Ferry park requires masks due to high COVID-19 level
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash
WVSP searching for missing juvenile