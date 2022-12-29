U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year.

This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state.

However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data also shows that more people are moving into West Virginia than are moving out, over 2,000 people.

Numbers from the Census Bureau show that there has been a net migration of 5,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022, meaning that two out of every five new residents came just within the past year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
Jessica White
Woman smoked meth with juveniles in stolen car, police say
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Dozens of area food pantries receive large donation

Latest News

Suncrest Dental Flood
Suncrest Dental flooded: looking for temporary location
Orangetheory Fitness preparing for gym opening
OrangeTheory Fitness preparing Bridgeport opening
Orangetheory Fitness preparing for gym opening
Orangetheory Fitness preparing for gym opening
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in