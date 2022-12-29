Warming trend today, rain this New Year’s Eve!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of rising temperatures that started earlier this week. Tomorrow will be warmer still, but the nice weather won’t last forever. Find out what this New Year’s Eve will be like in the video above!

A high-pressure system will be off the east coast of the US today, lifting warm, stable air into West Virginia today. As a result, temperatures will rise into the upper-50s, about 10-15 degrees above average for late-December. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and clouds will push in from a system out west, resulting in partly sunny skies. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, as clouds lift in from the southwest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the low-40s, much warmer than the past few nights. Skies will still be partly sunny tomorrow afternoon, as clouds will still mostly linger west of I-79. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will rise into the low-60s in some areas. Overall, tomorrow will be nice and warm. Then during the late-morning hours on Saturday, a low-pressure system will lift into the Ohio River Valley, bringing widespread rain that lasts throughout the day. Most of the rain activity settles down before midnight, but a few leftover showers will stick around after midnight will stick around. So if you plan on celebrating the new year, don’t be surprised if there is some rain in your area. Then on Sunday morning, any leftover rain is gone, and by the afternoon, we’re dealing with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. So, Sunday will start off 2023 on a mild, quiet note. Afterward, temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s for the first half of next week, and a low-pressure system will bring rain showers to our area towards the middle of next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be warm, New Year’s Eve will be rainy, and as we transition to the new year, warm, rainy conditions will stick around at times.

Today: Mostly sunny skies, with a few clouds during the afternoon hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 65.

Saturday: Rain throughout the day, with steady precipitation at times. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 62.

