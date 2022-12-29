On December 28, 2022, after an almost lifetime of struggling with Rheumatoid Arthritis, William Clark “Bill” Ellifritt went running into the arms of his Savior after a brief, but severe, case of pneumonia. Bill was born on October 27, 1959 to the late Hobart and Ruth (Patton) Ellifritt.

Bill was a 1977 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a 1981 graduate of Fairmont State College. He was employed as the bookkeeper/accountant for the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library since 2001. Prior to that, he was employed at Heaster-Lawson Business Products. He was a lifelong member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church and a member of the Work in Progress Sunday School Class.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Ruth Ellifritt; his older brother James (Jim) Ellifritt; his brother-in-law Kirk Havener; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Bill is survived by siblings Betty Dotson (Mike), Laurie Givens (Jeff), and Nancy Havener; nieces and nephews Amy Rexroad, Kelley McClung (Brian), Andrew Givens (Nell), Elizabeth Givens, Victoria Nichols (Jason), David Havener (Sarah), Jeremiah Havener (Wictoria), and Abigail Havener; as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, January 2, 2023 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, where services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Phil Wayman officiating. Interment will be in the West Union Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Clarksburg Baptist Church, 501 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301, or to the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, 404 W. Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

