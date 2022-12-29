WVSP searching for missing juvenile

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile.

16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP.

Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near Piggy Wiggly in Vienna in Wood County. He was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, purple basketball shorts and carrying two trash bags.

Brayden is approximately 6′ tall and 160 pounds with brown hair that is curly on top and trimmed on the sides.

Anyone with information regarding Braden’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cpl. N.S. Stepp of the WVSP Spencer Detachment at 304-558-7778.

Below are additional photos of Brayden from a Facebook post by the WVSP.

