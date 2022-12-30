Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stonerise Nursing Home in Bridgeport celebrated two big birthdays on Friday.

Mariella Hitt is turning 102 years old and her friend Flora Luciano is turning 100 years old.

A state trooper was there to read and present a proclamation for both of the milestone birthdays.

Luciano served in the Navy during World War II, and her husband was in the Army at the same time.

Luciano’s family was there from Michigan to celebrate with her.

Her daughter, Marilynn Hibbard, said longevity runs in the family with her father nearly making it to 102.

“It means a lot to be here today because my father just passed away 6 weeks ago, and he would’ve been 102 on the 28th, just two days ago. Even though we had been here for him for his funeral, we just had to be here to celebrate with mom,” Marilynn said.

Hibbard attributed her parents’ longevity to always living their lives to the fullest and thanked God they lived so long.

