Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a store in Meadowbrook Mall.

Ofc. Manson with the BPD said in a Facebook post the man and woman pictured above are involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty on Wed., Dec. 30.

Anyone with information regarding either suspect is asked to contact Ofc. Manson at 304-848-6107.

Below are additional photos of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close
New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership
morgantown wv
Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round
Consumers urged to be cautious of deceptive weight loss options
City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees