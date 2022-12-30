Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a store in Meadowbrook Mall.

Ofc. Manson with the BPD said in a Facebook post the man and woman pictured above are involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty on Wed., Dec. 30.

Anyone with information regarding either suspect is asked to contact Ofc. Manson at 304-848-6107.

Below are additional photos of the suspects.

