Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman who allegedly stole items from a store in Meadowbrook Mall.
Ofc. Manson with the BPD said in a Facebook post the man and woman pictured above are involved in a theft from Ulta Beauty on Wed., Dec. 30.
Anyone with information regarding either suspect is asked to contact Ofc. Manson at 304-848-6107.
Below are additional photos of the suspects.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.