Crews respond to oil spill in Elk River

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews have responded to an oil spill in Clarksburg.

The oil spill is reportedly in the Broad Oaks area of Clarksburg.

Crews are on scene working to contain oil that made its way into the Elk River.

It’s unclear how the oil spill happened or how much oil may have gotten into the water.

5 News has a reporter on the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

