Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band.

Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.

Friday’s show was scheduled to be in Morgantown, and Saturday’s show was scheduled to be in Cumberland, Maryland.

Anyone who had tickets can request a full refund at point of purchase, the band said.

The post further says the band expects a full recovery soon. It did not specify who had a health emergency or the current condition of that person.

The Davisson Brothers Band is a “genre blurring, mountain-rock band” formed in Clarksburg in 2006 by Chris and Donnie Davisson.

