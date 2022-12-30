Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday.
The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Friday.(John Green/WSAZ)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville.

Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.

That tree fell, while he continued on, eventually hitting a porch.

The crash collapsed the porch, deputies say, and the car fell about 15-20 feet below.

Deputies say they saw the man crawling out of his car when they got to the scene, but that he was not injured.

Part of the road is still closed because of the tree being down, but crews are expected to clear that up shortly.

The Sissonville Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene.

