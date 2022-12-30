Deputies | Man accused of malicious wounding, holding woman against her will

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is in jail accused of holding a woman against her will inside a vehicle earlier this month.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Dec. 1.

Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar is facing malicious wounding charges and kidnapping.

Deputies were first alerted to the situation by a caller stating a woman was yelling for help at a convenience store along Washington Street West in Dunbar.

While responding, deputies received another call from another convenience store in South Charleston.

When deputies arrived at the gas station, the woman who called deputies told deputies her boyfriend became physical and wouldn’t let her leave the vehicle following an argument.

She claimed he hit her multiple times and told her he was going to kill her, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

The woman told deputies she was able to get away and place the call to 911 after telling him she heard police scanner chatter about his vehicle.

According to deputies, the gas station clerk reported seeing the struggle when he walked outside. He told deputies the woman was yelling for help, saying the man was going to kill her. He also told deputies he witnessed the man push the woman back into the car and punch her in the face.

Sanders is currently in the South Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.