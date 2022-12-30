Dolly Faith Berger age 88 of Hacker Valley passed away December 16, 2022 at United Hospital Center. She was born January 25, 1933 in Replete to the late Bethel and Melba Arbogast Jordan. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Richard Sullivan and Gerald Berger; brothers; Benny Jordan, Lowell Calvin Jordan and Gueard Jordan and a sister Isabella Hope Fisher. Dolly was a school cook at Rock Cave Elementary for many years. Surviving are her children; Rick Sullivan, Robin Williams and Kelly Berger; five grandchildren; brothers; Patty Jordan and Michael “Mike” Jordan. Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Rock Cave Baptist Church 2 Church St, Rock Cave, WV 26234. In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place and following service she will be laid to rest at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, Replete. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the Berger family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.