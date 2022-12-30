Ending 2022 with rain and above-average temperatures
Warm temperatures persist into the start of 2023.
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today certainly felt a lot more like spring than winter! That trend will continue to close out this year and begin the next, but some rain showers will come as well. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.