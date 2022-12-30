Five students selected for $40k Emerging Leaders Scholarship

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Five West Virginia students have been awarded the $10,000 per year Citizens Bank of West Virginia Emerging Leaders Scholarship to Davis & Elkins College for a total of $40,000 over four years.

All 2023 West Virginia high school graduates, whether attending a public, private or homeschool, with a 3.25 or higher GPA were eligible to apply.

Impressed with the high caliber of applicants, college officials decided to offer multiple scholarships in addition to the selection of one student who received a full, four-year scholarship.

Applicants were required to submit a list of high school and community activities, along with an essay based on the topic, “If you receive this scholarship, how will you pay it forward to the state of West Virginia?”

The following are the five students who have been selected for the scholarship:

Alyssa Stump Stump is the daughter of Tiffany and Larry Stump of Williamstown. At Williamstown High School, Stump is a member of National Honor Society, Environmental Club, jazz band and the marching band. At Davis & Elkins College, Stump plans to major in communication.

Olivia Cook Cook is the daughter of David and Misty Cook of Foster. At Scott High School, Cook is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as an AVID tutor. At Davis & Elkins College, Cook plans to major in biology and environment science, and hopes to have a career as a conservation biologist.

Payton Miller Miller is the son of Kevin and Stacey Miller of Union. At James Monroe High School, Miller is a member of National Honor Society. At Davis & Elkins College, Miller plans to major in biology.

Zoe Mackey Mackey is the daughter of Michael and Candace Mackey of Morgantown. At University High School, Mackey is a member of the lacrosse team. Outside of school, she plays for the Mountain State Lacrosse Club. At Davis & Elkins College, Mackey plans to major in exercise science.

Zoe North North is the daughter of Cathy North of Kingwood. At Preston County High School, North is a member of Christian Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Kindness Club and Creative Writing Club. She also is a four-year member of the varsity soccer team and volunteers at her local hospital. At Davis & Elkins College, North plans to major in exercise science.



