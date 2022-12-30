Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger, 86, of Broad Run-Jane Lew, WV, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew. Marlene was born October 20, 1936, in Rosedale, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Harold R. and Virgie Mae Sands. In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Faye Shepherd of Cleveland; and brother, Carroll “Buck” Sands of Hackers Creek. Marlene is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald E. Linger; her children: Melissa Elaine Linger of South Carolina, Todd Hanson Linger of Jane Lew, and Terrie Lynn Titus and husband, Scott, of Jane Lew; grandchildren: Corey Steven Heard of Morgantown and Ashley Victoria Heard and companion, Joseph M. Smith, of Pennsylvania; brother, Robert N. Sands and wife, Becky, of Parkersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marlene was first and foremost a mother and a homemaker. A lifelong member of the Rosedale Baptist Church and active with McWhorter United Methodist Church. She also worked as an in-home personal caregiver and in several restaurants in Jane Lew and Weston. She loved dogs, feeding the birds, porch sitting, ice cream, and a cup of coffee. Her deviled eggs and chocolate éclair cake were famous, and she will always be remembered for driving her red Volkswagen. In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL, 33607; or to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Weaver and Reverend Bonnie Starkey officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Glenna “Marlene” Sands Linger. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

