“It’s heartbreaking”: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire

A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve.
By Lauren Farnsworth
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Fairmont, W.Va (WDTV) -A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve.

The damage was so significant they lost everything inside. Including their two Pitbull’s that were 10 and 3 years old.

Justin Kramer is a father of three and the owner of the house.

He said he was last minute Christmas shopping with his wife when he received the call about the fire.

“You know it being Christmas and just having everything we owned get taken like that it was pretty heartbreaking.”

Kramer said it was an electrical fire, but they’re not sure how or where it started.

At the time all they had were the clothes they were wearing that day.

Kramer said they were lucky enough to have a place they could move into. However, it does need some repairs before they can completely move in.

He said it was hard to lose everything they owned in a matter of moments.

“Just trying to piece everything back together. Just have to rebuild and start from the bottom.”

Kramer said the kids were at their grandparents during the fire. So, he waited until after Christmas to tell his kids about what had happened.

He said people pitched in to give their family a Christmas they deserved.

“A lot of them came together that day it being Christmas Eve. We’re pretty grateful for what they were able to do and put together Christmas wise for the kids. Offering gifts and what not, so they at least had Christmas still.”

Kramer said he appreciates all the community support..

If you would like to help the family Kramer’s sister started a GoFundMe to help them get back on their feet.

It is linked here.

