Jimmie Garrison, 81, of Fairmont, passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1941, to the late James Wetzel “Bud” Garrison and Mabel Wade Garrison. He is survived by his two children, Michael S. (Heather Malone) Garrison of Morgantown, and Lisa M. (Garrison) DeCost, also of Morgantown. Three grandchildren, Julia Grace and Gabriella Malone Garrison, and Dominic Michael DeCost. His sister, Betty (Garrison) Berry and niece, Melissa Berry, of Ohio. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Sloboda Garrison, as well as two sisters, Helen Garrison Petridis and Edith Garrison Key. Jim was known as a reliable and trustworthy individual who could be counted upon by his family and friends. He possessed a steady and reserved demeanor. Both he and Janet were well-respected by all those fortunate enough to call them friends. Together, they represented the values of integrity, strength of family and faith, and support for their friends and their community. Jim was born and raised in Wetzel County, West Virginia. He graduated from Hundred High School in 1959, where he excelled in athletics and academics. He is a recipient of the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe – a recognition which he shares with his sister, Betty. His military service included the United States Army and Army Reserves. While Jim grew up in Littleton, West Virginia, he later moved to Fairmont. This fortuitous decision resulted in his eventual marriage of 54 years to Janet Sloboda. Jim and Janet lived in Watson and became part of the fabric of the Fairmont community where they established a home and a family. They were active and devoted members of St. Anthony’s Catholic Parish and Jim devoted his time and service to parish-related activities, including the Holy Name Society, Knights of Columbus, and the parish choir. Jim’s career consisted of his work as a controller and office manager at various companies that supported the regional mining economy, and in doing so, Jim instilled in his children the value of hard work and professionalism. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and returning to Wetzel County for hunting and fishing excursions on the land where he grew up. He enjoyed and appreciated staying in contact with old friends from his youth. He also followed local athletics and attended various contests as a supporter and fan. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his three loving and talented grandchildren and they were fortunate to have him as part of their lives on both a daily basis and for holidays and special trips to the beach. He and Janet were devoted grandparents and became fixtures at music concerts and plays, basketball games, cross-country meets, and softball and lacrosse games. His grandchildren greatly enjoyed attempting to disrupt his otherwise reserved demeanor and he enjoyed consistently surprising them with quick-witted one-liners and humorous stories. Although Janet controlled the family kitchen, Jim proudly prepared his exceptional specialties of potato soup and a seafood boil that became family favorites. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a traditional prayer service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church with Father Romeo Bacalso as Celebrant. Burial will take place immediately following at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

