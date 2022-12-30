Juanita Mae Kesner, 66, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Juanita was born in Troy, WV, on April 9, 1956, a daughter of the late Oley Workman and Nola Barker Workman. Juanita married the love of her life, Michael Blair Kesner, and together the shared thirty-two wonderful years. He will miss her dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Juanita, in addition to her husband, are three sons: Bernard “Barney” Fay and wife, Kelly, of Wellington, OH, Michael Fay of Salem, OH, and Gregory Fay of Akron, OH; four grandchildren: Braylon, Bryson, Ashley, Katie; three siblings: Claude Workman and wife, Della, of Lost Creek, Helen Stout of Kincheloe, and Mary Paige of Akron, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Juanita was employed as a waitress until her retirement ten years ago, due to health issues. She was Baptist by faith. Juanita enjoyed playing on her IPad and watching TV, especially Westerns. Most of all, Juanita loved spending time with her children and grandchildren who meant everything to her. She will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Juanita’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Juanita Mae Kesner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.