Morgantown man charged with threatening family court staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he threatened a Monongalia County Family Court Judge and court staff.

Officers received two anonymous tips on Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 that 35-year-old Emmanuel Jones, of Morgantown, had made a number of Facebook posts threatening Judge Randal Minor and staff at the Monongalia County Family Court, according to a criminal complaint.

Jones allegedly made three threatening posts on Dec. 19 and two threatening posts on Dec. 22.

All of the posts Jones made had an attached photo of John Allen Muhammed, also known as the D.C. Sniper, who was convicted and sentenced to death for killing 10 people in 2002.

Jones has been charged with making threats of terroristic acts and retaliation against public officers.

