Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Low temperatures over the weekend resulted in several warming shelters and community groups opening their arms to those unsheltered.

This included Morgantown RAMP, a grassroots organization made up of community members working to primarily assist the unsheltered population.

Volunteer Ash Orr explained that it was important to create an environment that respects those in need.

“Wanting to make sure that our unsheltered community members are safe. They are being treated with respect and dignity. They have the resources that they need and that we are doing everything in our capacity, as grassroots organizers and volunteers to get our folks safe,” Orr said.

During the weekend storm, RAMP was able to assist around 100 people between funding a place to stay for the unsheltered and providing heaters for some families that needed extra warmth.

Orr added being unsheltered is not just a winter problem even though it was the time people were most aware of it.

“The other thing that I really think we need to be approaching differently is addressing this as a year round issue. It is a year round issue. These are just again more discussions that our policymakers and our lawmakers and our elected officials need to be having directly with our unsheltered community members,” Orr explained.

Orr explained while RAMP mainly worked to help the unsheltered. They were also willing to help others in need if they had extra resources.

