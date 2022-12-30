Property owner issues statement on future of The Donut Shop

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Although an employee at The Donut Shop said the store would be closing on Saturday, the property owner the store is located on issued a statement Friday morning regarding its future.

The property owner said the following in a statement to 5 News:

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon, West Virginia is an institution with a long legacy. I am committed to continue business as usual with a new operator in place shortly to continue the tradition.

An employee at The Donut Shop told 5 News Thursday that the store would be closing on Saturday with no plans to reopen.

Senator Patrick Martin (R-Lewis) Delegate Carl R. “Robbie” Martin (R-Upshur) both expressed hope along with Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner that the beloved store will be able to stay open.

We’ve really seen an outpouring of support for this business over the past couple of days, and we’re working with the mayor’s office and other business leaders in the city to see if there’s any way we’re able to help. What we’ve heard over and over again is that this isn’t just a donut shop, it’s really a community center. It’s a place where friends meet and regular customers see each other daily. These kinds of businesses are absolutely critical to our small towns, and we should do everything we can to ensure their continued success.

My constituents are devastated by this news, and as someone who is local to this area, I feel the same sadness. I know our mayor is working non-stop to find a way to keep The Donut Shop open. We remain hopeful that Saturday won’t be the last page in this story, and that The Donut Shop will be a fixture in Buckhannon for years to come.

Like many in our community and beyond, we are heartsick. The Donut Shop has been a staple in Buckhannon for decades. Folks far and wide associate Buckhannon with The Donut Shop. It’s woven into the fabric of our culture here. We are doing everything we can to find a solution that keeps this critically important business in our community.

