Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Shinnston diner open for nearly 35 years will be closing Friday evening.

Jimmy’s Diner, located at 1121 Hood Ave. in Shinnston, announced on social media that Friday will be last evening of dinner service at the diner.

The owner, Jimmy Salerno, Jr., and Maria Spino said they appreciate the staff and those who helped make Jimmy’s Diner a great place to eat at.

Below is the full statement posted on the Jimmy’s Diner Facebook page.

Thank you to our loyal customers, local counties, and Shinnston community for nearly 35 years of business in the small town of Shinnston, WV. We have made the difficult decision to close Jimmy’s Diner and [Friday] will be our last evening of dinner service. We sincerely appreciate our staff and those who helped make Jimmy’s a great place to dine at. To all those who have supported our business over the last few decades, we just want to say THANK YOU. Generations of both our family and yours have grown up in this restaurant, and it was our honor to have you dine with our family over the years and see your families grow with ours. It goes without saying this was a difficult and emotional decision. We wish you a happy and prosperous new year!

The restaurant was open Wednesday-Saturday 4-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

