Shirley Ann “Nana” Barrett Miller, 81, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born in Brownton, WV, on November 1, 1941, a daughter of the late John and Margaret Billie Barrett. Shirley is survived by her husband, Raymond Miller, who resides at their home in Stonewood. Also surviving are her daughter, Kimberly “Kim” Signorelli and husband Joey of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Megan Signorelli, Payton Signorelli and Morgan Signorelli; and one great grandson, Easton Hollen. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristy Miller; two brothers, and four sisters. Shirley graduated from Philippi High School and was a secretary for Hope Gas and United Hospital Center. Most recently she sold real estate for Homefinder’s Plus Realty. Mrs. Miller loved the Lord and was a Christian by faith. She read the Bible habitually and formerly attended Centerbranch and Simpson Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music and would travel with her husband to attend Gaither’s concerts. She loved camping at Big Bear Lake with friends and family where one of her favorite activities was playing bingo. She helped others whenever she could and would assist with providing meals to the Clarksburg Mission. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and cherished the time spent with her family. Above all, Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, and Nana. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Hopkins presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

