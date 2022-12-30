Unmarked car with emergency lights impounded in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Nitro Police Department pulled over a sedan that looked unusual early Thursday morning.

What they found strange is that it had lights on like a police cruiser.

They made the stop and discovered the person driving the car was not a police officer and wasn’t allowed to be driving with emergency lighting or sirens.

While no charges have been filed, Maj. Jason Garbin with the Nitro Police Department said if something doesn’t feel right about a traffic stop, contact the police.

“If there’s any questions, I would just contact the dispatch center,” he said. “They’ll be able to get a hold of law enforcement officers and actually relay that information to the driver.”

On the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Facebook page, they said to find a busy and well-lit area to stop.

Both the sheriff’s office and Garbin said there are steps you can take to recognize the stop while also making sure it’s actually an officer.

“If you don’t feel safe in an area that you’re stopping, by turning on your flashers you acknowledge that the police officers behind you initiated a traffic stop,” Garbin said. “They’ll follow you into where you’re going to stop and you can stop at a safer place, as well.”

Another tip from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Facebook page is to ask the officer to show their badge before rolling down your window or exiting your vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver claimed the vehicle was purchased from a police auction.

If someone impersonates an officer in West Virginia, it’s a misdemeanor.

