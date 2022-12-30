Warm Friday and rain this New Year’s Eve!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the warmest day of the week, and combined with peeks of sunshine, today will be a good day to go outside. Then rain will lift into our area to end 2022 and start the new year. Find out more in the video above!

Increased southerly flow, thanks to a high-pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean and a frontal boundary in the Great Plains, will lift warm air and moisture into West Virginia. As a result, today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the mid-60s. Combined with partly sunny skies and south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph, today will be decent. Overnight, cloud cover will increase and lead to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-40s. Then after 7 AM tomorrow morning, a low-pressure system will push towards the Ohio River Valley out west, lifting steady, light rain into our area. The rain may last for a few hours and end by midday, as there will likely be breaks in the rain. Then more widespread rain pushes in after 4 PM, leading to more soggy conditions in our area. Most of the rain should be done by midnight, but a few lingering showers might stick around until a little after midnight. This could affect any plans you have, so if you plan to celebrate the new year, it’s best to do it indoors, or otherwise grab an umbrella. By midnight, we’ll likely see rainfall totals of around 0.5″, so not much is expected. On the bright side, temperatures will be warm, with highs in the upper-50s.

By Sunday morning, any leftover precipitation is gone, and by the afternoon, a high-pressure system will push in and bring partly sunny skies to West Virginia, along with highs in the 50s. We’ll stay dry and warm on Monday as well. Then on Tuesday and Wednesday, a low-pressure system will push more rain into West Virginia. So expect soggy conditions for the middle of the week. Then our region should dry out next Thursday. All the while, temperatures will stay in the 60s up until next Thursday, when we’re back in the 40s. In short, the last day of the year will be rainy, and we’re starting off 2023 with temperatures above-average for January, as well as cloudy skies and even some rain chances.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Partly cloudy skies, with some sunshine during the afternoon. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48.

Saturday: Rain pushes in throughout the day, with steady rain throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 59.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 56.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.