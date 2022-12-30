Woman killed in head-on crash; 3 others injured

Woman killed in Logan County crash
By Eric Fossell
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Thursday in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area that injured three others, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Della Browning was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a release.

Investigators say Browning was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt that also carried two children. A girl was flown to CAMC General in Charleston where she’s listed in critical condition.

A boy in the Cobalt was treated at Logan Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators say the other vehicle involved was a Toyota Tacoma. A man driving the Tacoma was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the driver of the Cobalt was headed south, went left of center and collided with the northbound Tacoma.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating body found in Monongah
Police investigating body found in Monongah
Lloyd Parker II
Man charged with not aiding man who was dead for days, police say
Brian Scott Large
Police: Missing Harrison County man is found
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
The Donut Shop in Buckhannon to close
New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen...
Parkersburg Police have a person of interest in the case of missing woman, Gretchen Fleming

Latest News

Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
Bridgeport police asking for help identifying suspects in theft at mall
W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership
morgantown wv
Morgantown RAMP works to help the unsheltered all year round
Consumers urged to be cautious of deceptive weight loss options
City of Elkins to collect Christmas trees