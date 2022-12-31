BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Linda Darlene Longwell Romano, age 75, of Mt. Clare, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born June 16, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia to her late parents, Wayman and Susan Longwell.She was a devoted wife for 47 years to her beloved husband, Patrick. Caring stepmother of John (Bridgette), Elizabeth (Michael) Roberts, and Patrice (Jim) Kurtz; grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eight. She is survived by her brother, Roger (Patty) Longwell; brother-in-law, Jerry Palmer; and adored by nieces and nephews John Paul (Donna) Palmer, Melissa Powell, Susan Longwell, Michael Palmer, and Roger (Julie) Longwell II. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Matheny, and sister, Wanda Palmer.Linda was an avid golfer, passionate West Virginia Mountaineers fan, and lover of the ocean, particularly at her regular vacation spot in Myrtle Beach.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 2:00 -6:00 PM where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

