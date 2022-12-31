NFL QB Blaine Gabbert, brothers among rescuers to help family in helicopter crash

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFTS) - An NFL player is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action with others after a helicopter crashed off the coast of Davis Island.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert and several others worked together as a rescue team to help get people out of the downed helicopter.

The Hupp family said they were on a sightseeing helicopter ride when it suddenly went down.

Hunter Hupp was on the tour with his parents. He said he was worried that they weren’t going to make it out alive.

“My dad was able to get a door open. Helicopters are not watertight, and when the door opened it filled up fast,” Hupp said.

According to Hupp, it took 10 to 15 seconds for the cabin to fill up with water.

“It’s like those movies where water slowly fills the room and you take your last breath of air,” Hupp said. “I really thought I was going to die in that helicopter.”

But three men came to the rescue on jet skis, and it happened to be Gabbert and his two brothers.

“I was expecting the worst-case scenario once I realized it was a helicopter,” Gabbert said.

Gabbert and his brothers were able to get the pilot and the Hupp family onto their jet skis.

Tampa police, firefighters, the Coast Guard, and Marine Patrol all responded to the scene too. Gabbert said the first responders were the real heroes.

“I just happened to be in that situation. Thankfully, it all turned out positive,” Gabbert said.

Hupp said his parents had gotten him the helicopter ride as a Christmas gift and it took a lot to get his father on the helicopter as he is afraid of heights.

According to Hupp, the helicopter ride was most likely his father’s first and last.

