BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steven Mark Amos, 71, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022, at the Genesis Salem Center.Steven was born on November 17, 1951 in Lumberport, WV, the son of the late Harold and Willa Hammond Amos.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Patricia Beverlin Amos, who resides in their home in Clarksburg. Also surviving him are his three stepchildren, J.R. Boyce and his wife Lynn of Salem, Melissa Boyce of Grafton and Kirk Boyce and his wife Muriel of Wolf Summit; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and niece, Amanda.He was preceded in death by his two brothers and a great-grandchild. Steven was a school bus operator for Harrison County Schools and the business owner and operator of Steve’s Backhoe and Dozer Service, each for over thirty years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a show car enthusiast and loved Harley Davisson motorcycles and trikes. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Amos will be cremated. A memorial service will be hosted by his family at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

