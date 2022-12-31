BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The last 365 days have brought countless stories to north central West Virginia. Some have been happy, others sad. Some have brought major change to our state and others simply warmed your heart. Here are WDTV’s top stories of 2022. You can tune in Saturday to watch the WDTV Year in Review Special hosted by Ian Roth and Kaley Fedko.

Crime

Suspects identified, new details released in pursuit, shootout and manhunt

In May, a call about a shoplifting at Walmart in Clarksburg turned into a high-speed pursuit along I-79 into Marion County and manhunt that led to the lockdown of a local high school filled with students and their families preparing for graduation. Three South Carolina men were arrested and charged with numerous crimes.

VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified

In June, a Pennsylvania man posted up behind his vehicle on I-79 near the Weston exit and began opening fire. A standoff ensued, and one of the first responding officers, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman, was shot by the suspect, before the suspect was fatally shot and the standoff came to an end.

Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort

In August, U.S. Marshals fatally shot Jason Owens, who was serving as a pallbearer at his father’s funeral in Nutter Fort. Owens, who had a lengthy criminal history, was wanted on a warrant. Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated Owens was armed, but they have yet to release the findings of the investigation and definitely say whether he had a weapon when he was shot.

Politics

‘It’s done’: Gov. Justice signs abortion ban into law

In September, Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill into law banning most abortions in West Virginia. The bill, which came not long after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowed certain exceptions, including rape and incest cases.

Amendment 2: West Virginia’s most controversial ballot item

The November election featured four constitutional amendments, with the most controversial being Amendment 2. The amendment would have changed certain tax rules related to business equipment and drew widespread criticism from county officials across the state who said it would cripple their budgets. Amendment 2, along with the other three, ultimately failed to pass.

Big Daddy Guns saga

Efforts by a Florida-based gun retailer to move into a Morgantown shopping plaza drew mixed reactions from residents. A group called Protect Morgantown rose up in opposition, citing gun violence in schools as a main reason why the business, called Big Daddy Guns, shouldn’t be allowed. Many others supported the business, which ultimately didn’t open up at it’s intended location after months of controversy.

Morgantown High students walkout to protest pride flag banning

In September, students at Morgantown High School staged a walk out in protest of the district banning pride flags. Administrators said the flags were removed as part of district policy.

Health

DHHR: First probable case of monkeypox in West Virginia identified

While COVID cases reached record lows in 2022, other viruses sprang up. In July, the DHHR reported West Virginia’s first case of monkpox in Berkeley County. Other cases were later reported in Mononglia County, but the virus never gained much of a foothold in the area.

RSV cases on the rise in Nation and Mountain State

RSV cases shot up dramatically in 2022, leading to children’s hospitals across the country being filled with patients. West Virginia saw the same trend, with the virus causing signficant problems for area schools, daycares, and parents.

WVU Medicine Children’s holds ribbon cutting

In September, local and state officials gathered in Morgantown to cut the ribbon on WVU Children’s Hospital. The $215M, 10-floor facility was dubbed a “game changer” for West Virginia pediatric care.

Education

Gov. Justice unveils $2 million W.Va. School Safety Initiative plan

After the Uvalde school shooting, student safety become the top priority for government and education leaders across the state. In October, Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a $2 million plan to help protect students and staff in the event of a school shooting or other violence.

W.Va. Supreme Court reverses prior ruling, rules Hope Scholarship Program constitutional

Also in October, the state Supreme Court reversed a lower court’s ruling that the controversial Hope Scholarship was unconstitutional. The ruling allowed the scholarship to proceed. The Hope Scholarship, signed into law in 2021, provides money for a variety of educational expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other educational activities.

One of West Virginia’s first three charter schools to open in Morgantown

Morgantown was home to one of the state’s first charter schools. West Virginia Academy opened its doors in the fall, despite its initial charter application being denied in 2020.

West Virginia schools struggling with teacher shortages

Every district in the state felt the sting of a signficant teacher shortage in 2022. Statewide, vacancies were estimated to be around 1,500. Many schools in north central West Virginia saw shortages, and state education leaders continue to look for solutions.

Interesting

Baby born on 7/11 in parking lot of Shinnston 7-Eleven

In the early morning hours of July 7, a baby boy was born in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Shinnston. The gas station chain gifted the family seven years of free coffe, along with some gifts for the healthy baby.

Lifetime begins filming movie in Fairmont

In September, filming began on a Lifetime movie set at a Fairmont home. The flick, one of several Lifetime plans to film in the area, is about a woman who kills her husband for insurance money.

Morgantown native releases song with Brad Paisley

In October, musician and Morgantown native ‘Huey Mack’ released a song featuring fellow West Virginian Brad Paisley. The song debuted on WDTV’s First at 4 with Ally Osborne.

Heartwarming

Local waitress surprised with generous tips

In July, a waitress at the Applebee’s in White Hall was surprised with a generous tip. A couple left her $100. It may not be a lot of money to some, but with looming bills she was unsure she could pay, the waitress said it meant the world.

Lost service dog reunited with owner after nine weeks

Also in July, a nine-week search for a woman’s missing service animal came to a happy end. Bridget Spangler lost her service dog, Heidi, during a car crash near Cheat Lake. After months of searching and help from the community, the two were reunited.

Police officer and child warm the hearts of Weston community

In August, a speical bond formed between a young boy and a Lewis County sheriff’s deputy. Lewis County Deputy Tommy Lefever went to Heater’s Restaurant for lunch one day and left with a friend. Matthew, 5, struck up a conversation with Lefever, and 5 News was there when the two reunited for a playdate at the restaurant. They remain friends today.

Most-clicked

With nearly 200,000 pageviews, these are the top three most-clicked on stories from wdtv.com in 2022.

Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing

DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man

Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.