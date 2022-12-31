WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river

The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said.
2 people missing in the Elk River
2 people missing in the Elk River(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said.

The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said.

Nottingham and Smith were walking near a bridge along WV Route 4 when an officer saw them and believed Smith had a warrant.

Smith was handcuffed but took off and jumped into the river, followed by Nottingham, police said.

Nottingham also jumped into the river and couldn’t be seen,

The subsequent search of the Elk River resulted in locating and recovering the bodies of both men.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon
Property owner issues statement on future of The Donut Shop
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Jimmy’s Diner
Shinnston diner closing after being open almost 35 years
A family in Fairmont lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve.
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Community helps family after Christmas Eve fire
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

Latest News

Look for this car in your surveillance footage.
Police give update on Gretchen Fleming case - Look for this car in your surveillance footage
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW GRAPHIC
WDTV’s Top Stories of 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | December 30, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | December 30, 2022
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays
Bridgeport nursing home celebrates two big birthdays