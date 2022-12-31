WVSP: 2 bodies recovered Braxton County river

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bodies of two people were recovered from the Elk River in Braxton County on Saturday, authorities said.

The bodies of Darrius James Nottingham, 61, and Derek Lee Smith, 29, both of Duck, WV, were pulled from the water, state police said.

Nottingham and Smith were walking near a bridge along WV Route 4 when an officer saw them and believed Smith had a warrant.

Smith was handcuffed but took off and jumped into the river, followed by Nottingham, police said.

Nottingham also jumped into the river and couldn’t be seen,

The subsequent search of the Elk River resulted in locating and recovering the bodies of both men.

