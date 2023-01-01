Simpson Creek Baptist Church holds first service since pipes burst

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The cold weather last week caused the Simpson Creek Baptist Church pipes to bust. On Monday morning Simpson Creek Baptist Church pipes busted because of the freezing temperatures.

The pipes which were on the third floor sent gallons of water down the building to the first floor. Sunday the church held its first service since that day.

Members of the church say they are just blessed that services are still going on.

“We’re a family so as a church we came together. There were a hundred-plus people to help tear all the tiles out of the ceiling and all the things that needed rescue. stacks of books from rooms, pianos, everything that was moved. as a family we came together and did the things that needed to be done,” said member Bart Hunking.

Thankfully there was one person in the church when the pipes burst or things could have been much worse since nobody would have known about it for a few hours.

Many people came out even though they had to push around their Christmas plans, but there was never once thought of putting church on hold.

“Well, we knew there were going to be some changes, but we didn’t know what they were going to be. There was never we are going to cancel church. It was just it’s going to look different and it will look different until we get the repairs done. It will still be here.”

Wendy Carr has been a member of the church for years and says nothing has stopped church services including the Covid-19 pandemic and a tornado.

“I have been a member of this church for as long as I can remember. Grew up here and saw what I saw last week I’ve never experienced anything like that here at the church before. Just knowing this wasn’t going to stop worship over the years of this church it’s seen some devastating things.”

There is no timeline for when the pipes will be fixed.

