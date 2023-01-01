Twin boys are first babies of 2023 at WVU Children’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first babies born in the New Year at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital were twin boys born to Nicole and Shawn Beagle of Morgantown.

Watson Christopher Beagle was born at 12:21 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 1.1 oz. and measuring 18.1 inches long, and his brother Walker Cole Beagle was born at 12:22 a.m. weighing 5 lbs. 0.8 oz. and measuring 18.7 inches long.

The parents were not expecting the twins to be born until a couple weeks from now.

“We were completely surprised! I came in for blood pressure monitoring, and they were not supposed to come until the twelfth (of January),” said Nicole. “We are so grateful they are healthy and everything went well. We are so excited! They will go home to ‘big brother’ Maxwell, our beagle (dog).”

Everyone is well, but because they were born at 34 weeks and 6 days into gestation, Watson and Walker are being cared for in the NICU at WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital until they are ready to go home.

Speaking about the Jan. 1 birthday, Nicole also said that she “can’t wait for the boys to have birthdays that will most likely involve great parties, sleepovers, and no school.”

[Photo: Watson is on the left, and Walker is on the right.]

