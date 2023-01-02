12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Jan. 2, 2006, the world’s attention was on the small Upshur County community of Sago.

A mine explosion around 6:30 that morning trapped 13 miners two miles below ground. They were trapped for nearly two days.

Investigators believe a lightning strike was the likely cause of the explosion.

During the rescue mission, false reports spread that the men all survived.

When news reached the Sago Baptist Church where families awaited news of any kind, it was anything but silent. Cheers, tears of joy and music filled the Upshur County air.

Some even declared it a West Virginia miracle.

In the end, only one made it out alive. Randal McCloy Jr. was 26 at the time.

“I thank God, mostly,” he told 5 News after he was rescued. “It’s because of him I’m still here.”

It was the worst mining disaster in West Virginia since the 1968 Farmington Mine disaster.

New state and federal laws were enacted after the disaster to improve safety and security standards in mines.

Joe Manchin was governor when the disaster happened. He released a statement ahead of its anniversary on Friday:

Seventeen years ago, we lost twelve brave coal miners who went to work at the Sago mine and never returned home to their beloved families. West Virginia came together after the tragedy to grieve the loss of our fellow West Virginians and support the families and loved ones of those lost. The Sago mine disaster resulted in legislation that improved safety standards for our miners who sacrifice every day to power our great nation. The anniversary of this tragedy reminds us that our miners are willing to risk their lives for us, and we owe it to them to prioritize their health and safety. Gayle and I will keep the miners’ families and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers as we remember this tragic loss of those twelve brave West Virginians.

