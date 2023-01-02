Mon Health Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Mon Health Medical Center welcomed the area’s first baby of 2023, who arrived just minutes after the ball dropped to ring in the new year.
Carmella Louise Gooden, the area’s first baby born in 2023, with parents Ashley Conn and...
Carmella Louise Gooden, the area’s first baby born in 2023, with parents Ashley Conn and Zachary Gooden.(Mon Health)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Baby girl Carmella Louise Gooden was born at 12:14 AM on January 1, 2023, weighing 5lbs 13oz and measuring 18.5in.

Carmella is the first child to parents Ashley Conn and Zachary Gooden.

“We are very excited and honored for her to be celebrated as a New Year baby,” said parents Ashley and Zachary.

The Family Birth Center staff at Mon Health Medical Center were pleased to welcome baby Carmella and celebrate the new year.

“We were all very excited and happy to have the opportunity to welcome the very first New Year’s baby for our area. It made our birth center celebration extra special that night and made us proud,” said Dr. Craig Herring, OBGYN and Co-Medical Director of Mon Health Medical Center Women’s Health Services.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

