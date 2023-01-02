Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrestd after he sped away from a deputy and later crashed a motorcycle into a patrol car, authorities said.

Just before noon Friday, an Upshur County deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Rt. 33 near Mt. Nebo Rd.

When the driver, identified as Ryan Thomas Wright, saw the deputy’s lights and accelerated at speeds of more than 130 miles per hour, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said.

UCSO said Wright weaved through traffic, eventually colliding with a patrol car.

Wright was arrested after the crash and refused medical treatment, UCSO said.

He was charged with one felony count of fleeing with reckless endangerment, and authorities said more charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.