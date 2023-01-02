Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says

A man was arrestd after he sped away from a deputy and later crashed a motorcycle into a patrol car, authorities said.
Photo of suspect motorcycle
Photo of suspect motorcycle(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrestd after he sped away from a deputy and later crashed a motorcycle into a patrol car, authorities said.

Just before noon Friday, an Upshur County deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Rt. 33 near Mt. Nebo Rd.

When the driver, identified as Ryan Thomas Wright, saw the deputy’s lights and accelerated at speeds of more than 130 miles per hour, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said.

UCSO said Wright weaved through traffic, eventually colliding with a patrol car.

Wright was arrested after the crash and refused medical treatment, UCSO said.

He was charged with one felony count of fleeing with reckless endangerment, and authorities said more charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

