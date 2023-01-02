Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - An Addis, Louisiana, police officer is facing charges and has been arrested following a deadly crash during a police chase through several parishes on Saturday.

Officials said that the chase began in Baton Rouge and made its way into West Baton Rouge Parish before coming to an end on the interstate back in Baton Rouge.

The pursuit led to a crash on LA 1 in Brusly and left two teens dead and a backseat passenger injured, according to officials. The teen victims are Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 15, and both were students at Brusly High School, officials added.

District Attorney Tony Clayton said his office is looking into the actions of the officer and his role in the crash and pursuit.

The officer’s bond has been set at $100,000, officials say.

The officer was identified as David Cauthron. He was arrested and booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Prison at 9:45 p.m. Sunday and is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. Clayton said the officer’s bond has been set at $100,000.

Clayton said Addis Police Chief Richard Anderson told him the officer is currently on administrative leave. Clayton also plans to convene a grand jury at the end of the month to look into the officer’s actions.

“To celebrate this New Year with my family, and for those families not to be able to celebrate with those kids, it’s just despicable. And whoever will be held accountable for it, will be held accountable for it, period,” Clayton said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit was the result of a home invasion that occurred in Baton Rouge. That’s where Tyquel Zanders, 24, allegedly broke into a family member’s home and stole their car.

Arrest documents reveal that officers later tried to pull Zanders over during a traffic stop on River Road in Baton Rouge. The documents said that when Zanders refused to stop, the chase began. Zanders is accused of running several red lights and reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour on the interstate, according to the arrest documents.

Authorities said the pursuit ended on I-10 at Dalrymple.

Arrest documents said Zanders was taken into custody after his car stalled.

Officials confirmed Zanders has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is facing charges of home invasion, auto theft and aggravated flight. Officials later added that he is also being charged with two counts of manslaughter.

“He is facing well over 100 years in prison and we plan to fully prosecute him,” Clayton said.

