Record-breaking warmth likely tomorrow, along with rain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today we entered what’s called the “warm sector” of a low-pressure system centered out west. This means that over the course of the next few days, we’ll deal with intermittent rain showers, gusty winds, a few rumbles of thunder, and temperatures well above average. After the system passes to our east, colder air will filter back into West Virginia. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

