Troopers release new details in death investigation

The family identified the victim as 13-year-old Laney Hudson.
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.
The familiy identifies the victim as Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington.(WSAZ with family's permission)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington.

Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy.

The family identified the victim as 13-year-old Laney Hudson.

West Virginia State Police say the deputy was given two breathalizer tests on the scene and then taken in a cruiser to the West Virginia State Police field office for field tests.

They say this is standard protocol anytime there’s an accident with a fatality.

Troopers say both of the deputy’s blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

They say no charges have been filed at this time.

State Police say the blackbox will be pulled from the cruiser involved to determine if speed was a factor.

They say they are planning for someone out-of-county to reconstruct the scene later in the week.

Read our previous coverage of the investigation here.

